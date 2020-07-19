Kanye West holding first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina

FILE – This Nov. 17, 2019, file photo shows Kanye West on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. West will be on the Oklahoma presidential election ballot, as Oklahoma Board of Elections spokeswoman Misha Mohr says a West representative filed the necessary paperwork and paid the $35,000 filing Wednesday, July 15, 2020, to go on the state’s Nov. 3 presidential ballot. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/WJW) — Kanye West is holding his first presidential campaign rally Sunday evening in South Carolina.

The rally will be held at the Exquis Event Center in Charleston at 5 p.m. The event is for registered guests only. Those interested in attending should fill out the registration form, here.Kanye West officially listed as 2020 presidential candidate on Oklahoma ballot

Attendees are required to wear face masks and must observe social distancing rules due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will also be asked to sign a COVID-19 liability release form.

This rally comes just hours after the rapper took to Twitter asking his fans to o get him on the ballot in South Carolina. He included a list of eight venues where they can do this and a linked to his political website, kanye2020.country.

Hi guys please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina at any of these locations You can also sign up at the websitehttps://t.co/ZURvTEW9ee pic.twitter.com/3rV5ujExPm — ye (@kanyewest) July 18, 2020

West filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission last week.

He listed his party affiliations as “BDY,” meaning West would be running under the “Birthday Party,” US Weekly Magazine reports.

The magazine also claims that West previously said he plans to use the fictional kingdom of Wakanda from the Marvel’s Black Panther as a blueprint for running the White House.

“It’s the best explanation for what our design group is going to feel like in the White House,” West is quoted saying.

He also reportedly supports big-business tax breaks, more stimulus payments and opportunities for minorities and Black people. He also wants a massive education reform and to build world-class infrastructure projects.

The rapper has also secured a spot on Oklahoma’a general election ballot in November.

