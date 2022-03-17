(WTVO) — Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, had access to his Instagram account temporarily suspended for violating the company’s hate speech and bullying policies.

According to NBC News, Ye’s account had content deleted from his account for bullying and harassment, a spokesperson for parent company Meta said Wednesday.

The company made the move after Ye posted a photo of TV host Trevor Noah and captioned it with racial slurs, after Noah made comments about the musician’s divorce from reality TV star Kim Kardashian on “The Daily Show.”

Ye’s account has been locked from posting, commenting or sending direct messages for 24 hours, according to Meta.