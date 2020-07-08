Kanye West says he had coronavirus, no longer supports Trump

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Kanye West opened up about his 2020 election platform and discussed everything from having coronavirus to being anti-vaccine in a new interview released Wednesday.

Speaking with Forbes, the 43-year-old rapper and entrepreneur admitted he had never voted in his life and only recently became a registered voter.

“The reason why this is the first day I registered to vote is because I was scared,” West said over what Forbes described as “four rambling hours” of phone interviews from his ranch near Cody, Wyoming. “I was told that if I voted on [Donald] Trump my music career would be over. I was threatened into being in one party. I was threatened as a celebrity into being in one party. I was threatened as a Black man into the Democratic party.”

West made headlines over the weekend after he tweeted he was “running for president of the United States” this November.

It’s unclear at this time if West has officially filed any campaign paperwork.

In the interview, West explains he has the support of his wife, Kim Kardashian, as well as Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Both Kardashian and Musk have tweeted their support for West since his announcement.

West said Musk is advising him on his campaign.

“We’ve been talking about this for years,” West said. “I proposed to him [Elon Musk] to be the head of our space program.”

West also revealed to Forbes he contracted COVID-19 in February and remained wary of any vaccines.

“Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it,” he said.

West added that he believes vaccines are “the mark of the beast.”

He explained, “It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed. … So when they say the way we’re going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. … They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven. I’m sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. And the sad thing is that, the saddest thing is that we all won’t make it to heaven, that there’ll be some of us that do not make it.”

The entertainer revealed that his vice president would be Michelle Tidball, a preacher from Wyoming.

West added he will run under what he deemed the Birthday Party (“Because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday”) and his campaign slogan will be “YES!”

West added he has retracted his support for President Trump and is “taking the red hat off.”

He still called Trump “special,” compared to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, whom he called “not special.”

