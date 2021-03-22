Kenny Chesney postpones 2020 tour, Soldier Field show for 2nd time due to pandemic

NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 15: Honoree Kenny Chesney performs onstage during the 2014 American Country Countdown Awards at Music City Center on December 15, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for dcp)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Country music star Kenny Chesney is postponing his 2020 “Chillaxification” Tour for a second time and is planning to move the tour to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from Kenny Chesney’s team, all of the stadiums on the current itinerary will still host Chesney’s 2022 tour and all current tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show dates.

“While many possibilities were weighed, with the varying local statutes and practices and social distancing, touring in 2021 would mean that a good percentage of people would not be able to come to the show. Rather than disappoint any of the fans, especially with safety precautions varying from city-to-city, he has decided to move his tour to 2022,” a statement from Chesney’s team says.

The shows, however, will be completely new with a new name, feature a new line-up, lots of new music and “plenty of the songs people came to hear.”

The details are being finalized now, however, fans can expect details very soon. If you are unable to attend your rescheduled show, you can request a refund at your point of purchase.

“We have waited for so long, I can’t play knowing I would disappoint a portion of No Shoes Nation who wouldn’t be able to get into the stadiums and the amphitheaters,” Chesney said. “There’s no way around that this year. As much I hate postponing further, I would hate telling people who waited we won’t be able to let them come due to capacity restrictions. That’s just not fair.”

