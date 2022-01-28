Kid Rock threatens to cancel shows if venues have COVID-19 rules

FILE: Kid Rock performs onstage as Live Nation Celebrates National Concert Day At Their 2015 Summer Spotlight Event Presented By Hilton at Irving Plaza on May 5, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)

(WTVO) — In a Facebook message to his fans on Thursday, musician Kid Rock said he would cancel shows at any venues that require COVID-19 mandates during his 2022 “Bad Reputation” tour.

The singer said performances in Buffalo, New York, Toronto, Canada, and several other cities had been removed from the tour list.

“You’ll be getting your money back because I won’t be showing up either,” he said in a video posted on his Facebook page. “If you think I’m going to sit out there and say don’t tell me how to live, ‘We The People,’ while people are holding up their f***ing vaccine cards and wearing masks, that s*** ain’t happening.”

Earlier this year, the musician released an anti-COVID protocols song “We the People,” which included a “Let’s Go Brandon” chorus.

Kid Rock’s tour is scheduled to begin in Evansville, Indiana on April 6th, concluding in September near his home town of Detroit, Michigan.