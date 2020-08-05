‘Kindergarten Cop’ screening canceled after complaints it is racist and glorifies policing

(FOX News) — A theater in Portland, Oregon will not show “Kindergarten Cop” after complaints that it glorifies policing.

The Northwest Film Center planned to showcase the 1990 comedy, which was filmed in Oregon, at a drive-in theater as part of a series showcasing the city’s film history.

Portland author Lois Leveen led a crusade against the screening, voicing her strong disapproval by tweeting in part “There’s nothing entertaining about the presence of police in schools.”

The film stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as a police officer who goes undercover as a school teacher in order to catch a drug dealer.

By the end, his character learns he has a passion for education.

However, Leveen feels it endorses a “school to prison pipeline,” among other offenses, and compared the movie to “Birth of a Nation” and “Gone With the Wind”, saying those movies also aren’t “good family fun.”

“Criminalizing of children increases dramatically when cops work in schools,” she argued. “Yes, KINDERGARTEN COP is only a movie. So are BIRTH OF A NATION and GONE WITH THE WIND, but we recognize films like those are not ‘good family fun.’ They are relics of how pop culture feeds racist assumptions. KINDERGARTEN COP romanticizes over-policing in the U.S,” she wrote.

The film center will instead add a second showing of “John Lewis: Good Trouble” on August 7th to honor the late congressman and civil rights activist.

