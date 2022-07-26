(WTVO) — After announcing on his verified Facebook account that “Leave It to Beaver” star Tony Dow had died, his management team removed the statement later Tuesday.

According to CNN, his longtime friend Judy Twesrky said Dow was still alive as of 2:30 p.m. CT, after speaking with Dow’s wife, Lauren Shulkind.

Dow is reportedly under hospice care, and his wife told CNN she was unaware what had happened with the announcement from his management team earlier in the day.

His son, Chrsitopher Dow, said he was in his “last hours,” according to Fox News.

Dow played Wally Cleaver on the hit 1950’s television show. He was diagnosed with cancer in May.

Entertainment representatives mistakenly releasing prepared obituary notices is not new: in January 2021, former Bond girl and “That 70’s Show” star Tanya Roberts was said to have died in a premature release. She died the day after the announcement was made.