Life of Colin Kaepernick to become Netflix series

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WTVO) — The adolescent life of Colin Kaepernick will become a drama series from Netflix, the Hollywood Reporter said Monday.

Selma director Ana DuVernay will serve as executive producer on the six-episode limited series, which will focus on Kaepernick’s high school years and the experiences that led him to become an activist.

The Hollywood Reporter says Kaepernick himself will serve as narrator of the series.

Kaepernick famously kneeled for the national anthem at a San Francisco 49ers game in 2016, in a protest against police brutality and “systematic oppression.”

His act polarized both NFL officials and fans, and Kaepernick became a free agent in 2017 and has remained unsigned since.

“With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally,” said DuVernay. “Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix.”

The series will be titled Colin in Black & White.

“Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens,” said Kaepernick. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

