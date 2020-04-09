LISTEN: 31 people virtually sing ‘It is Well with My Soul’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) — As we all know by now, social distancing in the time of the coronavirus means staying apart.

But our hearts need to be touched by others, especially in difficult times and music is a powerful tool for that.

A studio in Nashville that specializes in back-up singers found a creative way to bring encouragement and comfort to others while maintaining social distancing.

The result — a 31-person cellphone choir — and a video that garnered millions of views online.

It just shouldn’t work, but music producer David Wise couldn’t stop himself…

They hymn ‘It Is Well with My Soul’ was comforting him in these dreadful times and he wanted to share it in a dramatic way.

“Is this crazy if i get a bunch of our singers and have them sing on a cellphone can you make this work?” Wise said.

The engineer said yes, and so did 31 backup singers.

Wise said, “These are faces that have never been seen. These are people that are singing on backup tracks on some of the biggest artists that you can name in town, and I think it is a reflection of our city.”

No microphones. No natural blending. Each singer got their 5 second part and sang it on a cellphone. How could it sound this good?

The video is being used at funerals for COVID-19 deaths, in churches on every continent, in nurse and doctor morning prayer groups — 5 million views already.

“We asked these professional studio singers who do this every day, you just get 5 seconds just be you, and what you saw is just you saw: the professionalism, but you saw the heart of these people.”

Lovely music for flagging spirits in difficult times.

