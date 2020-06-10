‘Live PD’ host says show will return

NEW YORK (WTVO) — “Live PD” host Dan Abrams says fans can expect to see the show again after A&E abruptly pulled the show from air in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody.

Paramount Network also canceled the long running show “Cops” this week after running for 32 years.

The shows have faced backlash for highlighting police officers at a time that protest groups are calling for police reform or abolition altogether.

“To all of you asking whether #LivePD [is] coming back… The answer is yes,” said Abrams, on Twitter on Tuesday. “All of us associated with the show are as committed to it as ever.”

He added, “We are still discussing some specifics but I want to assure the #LivePDNation that we are not abandoning you.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

