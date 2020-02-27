Marvel superhero exhibit coming to Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Museum of Science and Industry will open a new exhibit this year called “Marvel: Universe of Superheroes,” which will include over 300 pieces of memorabilia from Marvel movies and comic books.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the traveling exhibit will begin on October 8th, 2020. Guests will find statues of characters like Spider-Man, The Thing, and Black Panther, along with costumes from the movie versions of Captain America, Doctor Strange and Thor.

There will also be tributes to Marvel creators Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, along with comic book art released over the past 80 years.

The Museum of Science and Industry plans to attend this weekend’s C2E2 comic book convention to promote the exhibit.

Photo: Museum of Science and Industry

Photo: Museum of Science and Industry

