Masha Gessen book, ”Surviving Autocracy,’ coming in June.

NEW YORK (AP) — Masha Gessen, the Russian-born author and journalist, has a new book out in June. It’s called “Surviving Autocracy,” and is her first book since “The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia,” winner of the National Book Award in 2017.

“Surviving Autocracy” was announced Tuesday by Riverhead Books. It builds upon Gessen’s reporting for The New Yorker, often drawing upon her experiences in Russia, and focuses on President Donald Trump and his impact.

““I feel like my job, for the last three years, has been to try to observe and make sense not so much of Trump as of what Trumpism does to us — our sense of who we are as a society, our language, our institutions, and even our ability to absorb the news,” Gessen said in a statement. “I wanted to try to cut through this sense of unreality and offer some definitions and descriptions of what we are living through.”

The 53-year-old Gessen’s other books include “The Man Without a Face: The Unlikely Rise of Vladimir Putin” and “Words Will Break Cement: The Passion of Pussy Riot.”