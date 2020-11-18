Matthew McConaughey says he would consider run for Texas Governor in 2022

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Longview native and Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey said in an interview on Tuesday that he would consider delving into politics by running for Texas Governor.
According to our NBC sister station NBCDFW, McConaughey was on “The Hugh Hewitt Show” where he was promoting his best-selling book “Greenlights.”
“I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me. I would say this: Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested,” he said.
Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott is up for reelection in 2022 and Abbott said he would absolutely be seeking a third term.
