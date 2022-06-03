(WTVO) — Brad Johnson, who starred in “Melrose Place” and Steven Spielberg’s “Always” has died at the age of 62, his publicist announced Thursday.

Johnson passed away on February 18th from pneumonia brought on by COVID-19, according to the Daily Mail.

His family released a statement calling Johnson a “renaissance man” who “lived life to the fullest” and “was taken too early.”

Johnson was once a rodeo cowboy who got a break portraying the “Marlboro Man” in the mid 1980’s. In addition to his roles in “Melrose Place” and “Always,” he starred in the “Left Behind” trilogy.