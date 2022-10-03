(WTVO) — A YouTube creator known as Dream, who has only appeared on camera wearing a white mask with a smiley face, has finally revealed his face after years of anonymity.

Dream preceded the on camera reveal with several days worth of teasers to the event.

“Hi, my name is Clay, otherwise known as Dream online,” he explained. “After years of being completely faceless online, I finally decided to do a face reveal.”

Dream rose to fame in 2019 with his Minecraft Manhunt series. Over seven YouTube channels, he has amassed more than 41 million subscribers and 3 billion views.

He won YouTube’s Streamy award for gaming in 2020 and 2021, according to CNET.

Dream said with his friends moving to the US, where he is located, he wanted to be able to go out more, without worrying about leaks and speculation.

“I’ve been bunkered up,” Dream said. “The people trying to leak my face, trying to find out what I look like… it’s just a tiny bit too much.”

The video of the reveal has been viewed over 12 million times.