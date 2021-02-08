Morgan Wallen’s sales surge after country star caught using racial slur

Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Wallen has been dropped from performing on “Saturday Night Live” after breaking the show’s COVID-19 protocols. The country singer posted a two-plus minute video on social media Wednesday about the show’s decision. He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing mask less at a crowded bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)

(WTVO) — Music sales for country star Morgan Wallen have exploded after video surfaced of him shouting a racial slur last week.

Wallen has been suspended indefinitely from his label and seen his music pulled by radio stations and streaming services, but Billboard reports fans rushed to buy his music after the incident.

Big Loud Records said in a statement that Wallen’s contract has been suspended indefinitely. Republic Records, which he is co-signed to, said it agreed with Big Loud’s decision and said “such behavior will not be tolerated.”

The video, which was first published by TMZ on Tuesday night, showed Wallen outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee, yelling profanities and a racial slur.

Wallen said in a statement to TMZ that he is embarrassed and sorry.

“I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better,” his statement said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.