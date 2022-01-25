Neil Young wants Spotify to pull his music in protest of Joe Rogan

Neil Young poses for a portrait at Lost Planet Editorial in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sept. 9, 2019. Young had a barn rebuilt in the Rockies and used it to reunite with his old backing band Crazy Horse. The little log structure from the 1850s lends its name to the album that resulted, just called “Barn.” It will be released Friday along with a documentary of the same name directed by Young’s wife Daryl Hannah. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP, File)

(WTVO) – Rocker Neil Young wants to Spotify to pull his music from its platform, claiming the company promotes COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on the Joe Rogan podcast.

Rolling Stone reported that Young sent a letter to his management team, saying, “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” he wrote. “Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule.”

“They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both,” he continued.

Young referenced The Joe Rogan Experience, in which the former MMA fighter-turned-podcaster has invited medical professionals to debate the effectiveness of the vaccines.

“With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE, which is hosted exclusively on Spotify, is the world’s largest podcast and has tremendous influence,” the letter reads. “Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy.”

Last week, a group of 270 professors, scientists, and medical professionals signed an open letter asking Spotify to “take action against mass-misinformation events,” specifically citing an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience featuring an interview with virologist Dr. Robert Malone.