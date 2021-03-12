New Netflix feature could crack down on password sharing

This illustration picture shows the US Online Streaming giant Netflix logo displayed on a tablet in Paris on February 18, 2019. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

(WTVO) — Netflix is rolling out a new security feature to crack down on password sharing.

The company’s new rules are designed to “ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so,” according to a Netflix spokesperson. The company said accounts “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”

Under the new initiative, when a user selects their profile, a pop-up will ask them to verify the account via text or email sent to the account holder.

Netflix says the new feature is just a test, and is only being rolled out to a limited number of users.

According to CNN, Netflix viewership went up during the pandemic, reaching 200 million users last month.

The company, along with other streaming services, have been considering how to deal with password sharing and whether to prevent it.

“Password sharing is something you have to learn to live with,” Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said in 2016. “There’s so much legitimate password sharing, like you sharing with your spouse, with your kids, so there’s no bright line, and we’re doing fine as is.”