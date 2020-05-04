New ‘Twilight’ book coming in August

(WTVO) — This time, sparkly vampire Edward Cullen will get to tell his side of the story.
Author Stephanie Meyer will release “Midnight Sun” on August 4th.
The novel revisits the meeting between Edward and Bella Swan, but from Edward’s perspective.
Meyer originally planned to publish the novel after the release of “Breaking Dawn” in 2008, but after a manuscript was leaked online, the release was canceled.
