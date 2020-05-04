Nicholas Cage to play Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’-inspired series

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WTVO) — Nicholas Cage will star as Joe Exotic, the flamboyant subject of Netflix’s hit “Tiger King” in a CBS TV show.

According to Variety, CBS is producing the 8-episode show, based on an article from Texas Monthly called “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild.”

Variety says, “The story centers around Joe Schreibvogel, a.k.a Joe Exotic, an eccentric, exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to keep his park even at the risk of losing his sanity. The series will live in the lion’s den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation.”

The show would be the first TV role of Cage’s career. Cage won the Academy Award for Best Actor for “Leaving Las Vegas.”

