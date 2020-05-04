HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WTVO) — Nicholas Cage will star as Joe Exotic, the flamboyant subject of Netflix’s hit “Tiger King” in a CBS TV show.
According to Variety, CBS is producing the 8-episode show, based on an article from Texas Monthly called “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild.”
Variety says, “The story centers around Joe Schreibvogel, a.k.a Joe Exotic, an eccentric, exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to keep his park even at the risk of losing his sanity. The series will live in the lion’s den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation.”
The show would be the first TV role of Cage’s career. Cage won the Academy Award for Best Actor for “Leaving Las Vegas.”
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man wears KKK hood while grocery shopping in California
- Illinois records 2,341 new cases, 46 deaths in 24 hours
- LIVE: Gov. Pritkzer holds daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Monday, May 4th
- Coronavirus daily death toll will nearly double by June, Trump administration predicts
- Nicholas Cage to play Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’-inspired series
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!