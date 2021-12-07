Nick Cannon’s 5-month-old son dies of brain cancer

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 11: Actor and comedian Nick Cannon visits Build to discuss the reality TV show “The Masked Singer” at Build Studio on December 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

(WTVO) — Entertainer Nick Cannon announced Tuesday morning that his 5-month-old son, Zen, has died of brain cancer.

Cannon and his wife, Alyssa Scott, welcomed Zen in June. He was Cannon’s seventh child, according to Entertainment Tonight.

On The Nick Cannon Show on Tuesday morning, Cannon said Zen had Hydrocephalus, or buildup in the ventricles within the brain.

“I always noticed he had a cough and so I wanted to check it out,” he said. “He had this interesting breathing and by the time he was two months I noticed he had this nice sized head too — a Cannon head. We didn’t think anything of it. But I wanted to take him to the doctor for his sinus and breathing. We thought it would be routine,” Cannon said.

Zen’s health reportedly got worse over Thanksgiving as the tumor grew at a rapid pace.

Cannon said he spent the last weekend with his son, and took him to a trip to the ocean in California, shortly before he died.