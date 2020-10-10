IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (NewsNation Now) — Ocean Spray surprised TikToker Nathan Apodaca with a cranberry-colored truck after the success of his viral TikTok video.
Representatives from Ocean Spray and a local Nissan dealership gifted Apodaca at his RV in Idaho on Tuesday.
In the viral video, Apodac sipped juice and lip-synced to Fleetwood Mac song “Dreams” while riding a skateboard.How to watch NewsNation: WGNA Channel Finder
“Dear Nathan, Good vibes only! Love, Ocean Spray,” a note on the bright red truck read. The bed of the truck was filled with cases of his favorite drink.
Apodaca said he was happy to “give everybody a chance to smile.”
MORE HEADLINES:
- Pelosi dismisses latest White House coronavirus aid offer
- Trump makes 1st public appearance since his hospital stay
- Illinois reports 2,905 new cases of COVID-19, 31 new deaths on Saturday
- Live: Joe Biden holds campaign event in Pennsylvania
- Ocean Spray gives viral TikTok star a cranberry-colored truck
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!