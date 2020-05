(CNN) OLDAVY.COM – Old Navy is one of the many retailers selling affordable, colorful face masks for your family. The retailer just announced it’s selling reusable and washable cloth face masks. They’re three-ply and made from recycled fabric.

While they aren’t medical-grade, they do make a fashion statement for our new ‘normal’. Masks are available for pre-order at oldnavy.com. But act quick – you can get five masks for less than $13, other masks have sold out online almost immediately.