PBS cancels ‘Caillou’ after 20 years on air; Twitter users rejoice

(WTNH) — PBS is saying goodbye to “Caillou,” a popular show aimed to help and teach preschool-aged children about the world around them.
The animated show got its start in the United States more than 20 years ago.
The network tweeted about the cancelation, saying, “We’re saying farewell to @cailloudhx, but remember, when we say goodbye to something…It just means we get to say hello to something new!”
While the news saddened many, it also made many rejoice.
Some even joked that in a divided nation, we could all agree on one thing: “It was time for Caillou to go.”
One Twitter user jested at PBS, saying the news was presented like a funeral announcement not a show cancelation.
Regardless of your thoughts on the show, PBS said it’s important to “listen and empathize” with children when their favorite show goes away. More information on how to have those conversations can be found on the network’s blog.
MORE HEADLINES:
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!