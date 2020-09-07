‘Princess Bride’ cast reuniting for Wisconsin Democratic Party fundraiser

(WTVO) — The cast of the classic movie “The Princess Bride” are reuniting for a virtual script reading of the 1987 film that will benefit the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

Director Carl Reiner, along with stars Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, and Billy Crystal will read the script on September 13th at 6 p.m. CT, according to Deadline.

Patton Oswalt will host a Q&A after the virtual event.

A donation is required to attend, and it “will be used to ensure that [President Donald] Trump loses Wisconsin and thereby the White House,” according to the event’s website.

