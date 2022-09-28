LOS ANGELES, Calif (WTVO) — “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper Coolio has died at the age of 59, according to TMZ.

His manager, Jarez Posey, told TODAY that a friend found Coolio lying on a bathroom floor prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.

Posey said he believed the rapper suffered a heart attack, but an official cause of death is not known.

Coolio, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., gained stardom after the release of the song “Gangsta’s Paradise” from the movie “Dangerous Minds,” starring Michelle Pfieffer.

He also recorded the opening title track “Aw, Here It Goes!” for Nickelodeon’s Kenan & Kel TV series. Later, he released a web series called “Cookin’ with Coolio” with an accompanying cookbook.

Ivey was originally a part of the rap group WC and the Maad Circle.