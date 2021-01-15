Rapper Post Malone donates 10,000 pairs of Crocs to front-line hospital workers

FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2019, file photo Post Malone arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The rap-pop star will perform at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020” in New York City on Dec. 31, Dick Clark Productions announced Tuesday, Dec. 17. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(WITI) — Rapper Post Malone is thanking front-line healthcare workers by donating 10,000 pairs of his sold-out signature Crocs.

The group Musicians on Call made the announcement this week. Malone’s Duet Max Clog II shoes will go to workers at 70 U.S. hospitals. The new kicks have already sold out online.

In an Instagram post, Musicians on Call said the Crocs are meant “to offer our hospital partners nationwide a gesture of gratitude with extra comfort!”

The post went on to note that the donation is a way to thank healthcare professionals for “their brave work on the frontlines to keep our communities safe!”

The post showed some front-line workers with their new Crocs.