Reese’s Eggs are America’s most loved Easter candy; Peeps the most hated

Pink and yellow Marshmallow Peeps are seen April 18, 2003 in Warminster, Pennsylvania. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

(WTVO) — Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs are America’s favorite Easter candy according to a new report, which also concluded that Marshmallow Peeps were the most hated.

According to the report by TOP Data, 14% of Americans say Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs are their favorite, besting Easter M&Ms (11%), Jelly Belly Jelly Beans (10%), Hersey’s Chocolate Bunny (9%) and Cadbury Creme Eggs (8%).

However, more people say they hate Marshmallow Peeps (16%). Other candies Americans aren’t fond of include generic jelly beans (15%), coconut nests (13%), bubble gum eggs (11%) and Jordan Almonds (9%).

TOP Data surveyed 1,000 people for their survey.