NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 07: Michael K. Williams poses for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards on March 07, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABA)

NEW YORK (WGN) — Actor Michael K. Williams has died at the age of 54, according to multiple reports.

“The Wire” legend, who played Omar, was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment of a suspected drug overdose, according to the New York Post.

He also is known for playing Chalky White in the critically acclaimed HBO series Boardwalk Empire.

Colleagues from The Wire are placing their sentiments on social media.