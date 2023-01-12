(WTVO) — “Riverdance” star and choreographer Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an “aggressive form of cancer,” according to his Instagram, and has undergone surgery.

Flatley, 64, gained fame as part of the Irish dancing production in 1994. Born in Chicago, Flatley later turned the dancing phenomenon into his own show, “Lord of the Dance.”

On his Instagram account, a statement read: “Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors.”

Flatley had skin cancer treatment in 2003.