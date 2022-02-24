CALIFORNIA (WTVO) — Sally Kellerman, the Oscar-nominated actress who played Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in the movie version of M*A*S*H, has died at the age of 84.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kellerman died after a battle with dementia.

In addition to her Oscar-nominated role in M*A*S*H, she and director Robert Altman also worked together on “Brewster McCloud,” “The Player,” and “Ready to Wear.”

M*A*S*H was later turned into a TV series with Loretta Swit in the role of Margaret Houlihan.

Star Trek fans will remember her from her role as a psychologist in the third episode of the classic series, “Where No Man Has Gone Before.”

Kellerman was also known for roles in the 1986 Rodney Dangerfield comedy “Back to School,” and television episodes of “The Outer Limits,” “Ben Casey,” and “Mannix.”

“I’ve had such a lucky, wonderful career as an actress and singer,” Kellerman told anaudience at a celebration of her 81st birthday in 2018. “I have just had the most wonderful life.”