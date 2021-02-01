‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dead at 44

(WTVO) — Dustin Diamond, the actor best known for playing “Screech” on the sitcom “Saved by the Bell,” has died from terminal cancer at the age of 44.

Diamond died Monday morning, according to his representative.

“We are saddened to confirm of Dustin Diamond’s passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma. He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful,” his representative said in a statement.

Diamond was taken to the hospital in Florida in early January after he reportedly felt pain all over his body.

He was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Diamond played Samuel “Screech” Powers on “Saved by the Bell” from the late ’80s to the ’90s. He told TMZ he was not asked to be on the show’s reboot which is streaming on Peacock TV.