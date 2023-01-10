(WTVO) — Supermodel Hailey Bieber says she faced “PTSD” symptoms after experiencing a mini-stroke last March.
While on Vogue’s “The Run-Through” podcast, Bieber said, “I struggled with a lot of anxiety after. I struggled with a little bit of PTSD [Post Traumatic Stress Disorder] of just like the fear of maybe it was gonna happen again.”
Last March, the 26-year-old was admitted to a hospital in Palm Springs for stroke-like symptoms, and doctors found the cause to be due to a blood clot in her brain.
She was diagnosed with a patent foramen ovale (PFO), a small opening between the top two chambers of her heart which were present since birth, according to ABC News.
She was discharged following an outpatient medical procedure, but later said when she returned to Palm Springs, felt “very triggered.”
“Even the first couple of times coming back here after was, like, a little bit of a strange, triggering kind of feeling for me, because it’s, like, you just remember exactly how everything happened in that moment,” she said.
The American Heart Association says nearly 25% of people who suffer a stroke may develop PTSD.