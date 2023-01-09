(WTVO) — Pop singer Miley Cyrus left little to the imagination Monday as she released a video showing her singing naked in the shower to promote her new album, Endless Summer Vacation.

In the video for the song Flowers, Cyrus can be seen topless and heard singing the lyrics from the forthcoming single, which is due to be released on January 13th.

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA – MARCH 21: American singer Miley Cyrus performs on stage during a show at Movistar Arena on March 21, 2022 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images for MC)

The album will be the 8th for the 30 year old singer. Speculation online suggests the song may be a “revenge song” against ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, as the release is scheduled to coincide with his 33rd birthday.

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA – MARCH 21: American singer Miley Cyrus performs on stage during a show at Movistar Arena on March 21, 2022 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images for MC)

Cyrus and Hemsworth married in December 2018 and were divorced in January 2020.

US singer Miley Cyrus and husband Australian actor Liam Hemsworth arrive for the Saint Laurent Men’s Spring-Summer 2020 runway show in Malibu, California, on June 6, 2019. (Photo by Kyle GRILLOT / AFP) (Photo credit should read KYLE GRILLOT/AFP via Getty Images)

The singer teased the new album on December 20th, 202 with an Instagram post that showed her in a black swimsuit, hanging from a metal trapeze pole, with a caption that read: “NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY.”

SANTIAGO, CHILE – MARCH 19: Miley Cyrus perform during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 19, 2022 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

The full Endless Summer Vacation, called a “love letter to L.A.” in a press release, is set to be released on March 10th.