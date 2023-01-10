(WTVO) — “Hot Right Now” singer Rita Ora wore a completely sheer lace dress to Netflix’s pre-Golden Globes party on Monday.
According to Cosmopolitan, the singer paired a plum-colored lace dress from Rodarte with black Santoni heels and black underwear, leaving little to the imagination..
Ora attended the party with her husband, Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi.
Since the couple’s wedding, Ora has returned to the studio to work on her third album, with Ava Max and Noah Cyrus’ writer, Rollo, according to The Sun.
The British singer-songwriter previously wore a skimpy dress to the red carpet of the 2022 Fashion Awards in London in December.