(WTVO) — “Hot Right Now” singer Rita Ora wore a completely sheer lace dress to Netflix’s pre-Golden Globes party on Monday.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 08: Rita Ora attends the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast at Catch LA on January 08, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

According to Cosmopolitan, the singer paired a plum-colored lace dress from Rodarte with black Santoni heels and black underwear, leaving little to the imagination..

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 08: Rita Ora attends the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast at Catch LA on January 08, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

Ora attended the party with her husband, Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 08: (L-R) Rita Ora, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, and Taika Waititi attend the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast at Catch LA on January 08, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Since the couple’s wedding, Ora has returned to the studio to work on her third album, with Ava Max and Noah Cyrus’ writer, Rollo, according to The Sun.

The British singer-songwriter previously wore a skimpy dress to the red carpet of the 2022 Fashion Awards in London in December.