Spotify to remove Neil Young music after Joe Rogan ultimatum

This combination photo shows Neil Young in Calabasas, Calif., on May 18, 2016, left, and UFC announcer and podcaster Joe Rogan before a UFC on FOX 5 event in Seattle on Dec. 7, 2012. Young fired off a public missive to his management on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, demanding that they remove his music from the popular streaming service Spotify in protest over Rogan’s popular podcast spreading misinformation about COVID-19. But by Tuesday afternoon, his letter had been removed from his website, “Heart of Gold” and other hits were still streaming. (AP Photo)

(WTVO) — Spotify will remove singer Neil Young’s music from its platform after the rocker issued an ultimatum on Tuesday, saying “They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both.”

“We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users,” a company spokesperson said in a statement. “With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon.”

Rolling Stone reported that Young sent a letter to his management team, saying, “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” he wrote. “Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule.”

Young referenced The Joe Rogan Experience, in which the former MMA fighter-turned-podcaster has invited medical professionals to debate the effectiveness of the vaccines.

“With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE, which is hosted exclusively on Spotify, is the world’s largest podcast and has tremendous influence,” the letter reads. “Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy.”