‘Star Wars’ original Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch dies at 75

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 26: Jeremy Bulloch attends a photo call at the “Star Wars Identities: The Exhibition” on July 26, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

(WTVO) — Jeremy Bulloch, the actor who played bounty hunter Boba Fett in “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi,” has passed away at 75.

According to TMZ, his family said the actor died following health complications, including Parkinson’s disease.

His death was announced by actor Daniel Logan, who played the young Boba Fett in “Attack of the Clones.”

Boba Fett made a recent reappearance in the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” but played by actor Temura Morrison, who played the character in “Attack of the Clones.” Morrison’s voice was used to re-dub Bulloch’s lines in remastered versions of the original “Star Wars” trilogy.

