‘Star Wars’ original Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch dies at 75

(WTVO) — Jeremy Bulloch, the actor who played bounty hunter Boba Fett in “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi,” has passed away at 75.
According to TMZ, his family said the actor died following health complications, including Parkinson’s disease.
His death was announced by actor Daniel Logan, who played the young Boba Fett in “Attack of the Clones.”
Boba Fett made a recent reappearance in the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” but played by actor Temura Morrison, who played the character in “Attack of the Clones.” Morrison’s voice was used to re-dub Bulloch’s lines in remastered versions of the original “Star Wars” trilogy.
