‘Stranger Things’ season 4 trailer released

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Netflix and the Duffer brothers have given a Valentine’s Day present to fans of “Stranger Things.”

A new trailer for season four.

If you haven’t seen season three, cover your ears, because the trailer answers a big question left hanging at the end of the previous installment.

It features a beloved character — Hopper — who seemed to be dead at the end of season three.

The teaser doesn’t include any details about when the new season will be released.

But it’s still guaranteed to set social media on fire with speculation.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!



Copyright © 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.