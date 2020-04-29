Streaming films are now eligible for Oscar nominations

(CNN) Hollywood, CA. Films that were set to open just as movie theaters were closing due to the pandemic, like “Trolls World Tour”, had to debut via streaming services. Still, the animated sequel made $95 million in the first three weeks according to Universal Pictures. This might be better off for studios, since they get to keep most of the revenue from digital rental fees.

Because of COVID, the Motion Picture Academy has changed its rules for the first time: Films premiering on video-on-demand or streaming can still qualify for the Academy Awards. Movies that don’t launch in theaters could still win Oscars if their planned debuts in theaters were cancelled due to COVID-19 related theater closures.