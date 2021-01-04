Tanya Roberts, Bond girl, ‘Charlie’s Angels’ and ‘That 70’s Show’ star, dead at 65

Actress Tanya Roberts arrives at the 18th Annual Night Of 100 Stars Gala held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on February 24, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

(WTVO) — Tonya Roberts, who starred in “That 70’s Show” and the James Bond film “A View to a Kill,” has died at 65, according to TMZ.

A representative for Roberts told TMZ that the actress was walking her dogs on Christmas Eve then returned home and collapsed. She was taken to the hospital and was placed on a ventilator, but never recovered.

The official cause of death is currently unknown.

Roberts was best known as Midge, the mother of Donna Pinciotti, on “That 70’s Show” from 1998-2004.

She also starred in “A View to a Kill” alongside Roger Moore as James Bond in 1985. Prior to that, she had a year-long run on “Charlie’s Angels” from 1980-81, and starred in the cult classic “The Beastmaster.”

In addition, Roberts played the lead role in “Sheena,” and the cult horror film “Tourist Trap,” as well as a series of erotic thrillers in the ’90’s. As a model, Roberts appeared in Playboy and TV commercials for Excedrin, Ultra Brite, Clariol and Cool Ray sunglasses, TMZ reported.

She is survived by her husband, Lance, and her sister, Barbara Chase.

