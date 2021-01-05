Tanya Roberts dead, a day after premature announcement

Actress Tanya Roberts arrives at the 18th Annual Night Of 100 Stars Gala held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on February 24, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTVO) — Former Bond girl and “That 70’s Show” star Tanya Roberts died Monday night in California, a day after her representative said she had died the night before.

In a bizarre turn of events, Roberts’ representative released word that the actress had died on Sunday night after collapsing while walking her dogs on Christmas Eve.

Her boyfriend, Lance O’Brien, told TMZ that he received a call around 9 p.m. on Monday confirming Roberts had passed.

TMZ reported that O’Brien visited Roberts in the hospital on Sunday when she had opened her eyes and shut them and he “saw her fade away.”

O’Brien reportedly left the hospital thinking she had died, and informed the publicist.

It was on Monday morning that the hospital called to inform him Roberts was still alive, but she passed away later that day.

Roberts was best known as Midge, the mother of Donna Pinciotti, on “That 70’s Show” from 1998-2004.

She also starred in “A View to a Kill” alongside Roger Moore as James Bond in 1985. Prior to that, she had a year-long run on “Charlie’s Angels” from 1980-81, and starred in the cult classic “The Beastmaster.”

In addition, Roberts played the lead role in “Sheena,” and the cult horror film “Tourist Trap,” as well as a series of erotic thrillers in the ’90’s. As a model, Roberts appeared in Playboy and TV commercials for Excedrin, Ultra Brite, Clariol and Cool Ray sunglasses, TMZ reported.

