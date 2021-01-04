Tanya Roberts still alive, rep says after reporting her death

Tanya Roberts of the TV program “Charlie’s Angels” is pictured in 1980. (AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES (WTVO) — Actress Tanya Roberts is still alive, her representative said Monday, less than 24 hours after sending out a press release saying she had died.

According to TMZ, Roberts has been hospitalized since collapsing while walking her dogs on Christmas Eve.

On Sunday, her publicist, Mike Pengel, announced news of her passing.

However, on Monday, Pingel says that information was not correct and that Roberts remains hospitalized.

Roberts was best known as Midge, the mother of Donna Pinciotti, on “That 70’s Show” from 1998-2004.

She also starred in “A View to a Kill” alongside Roger Moore as James Bond in 1985. Prior to that, she had a year-long run on “Charlie’s Angels” from 1980-81, and starred in the cult classic “The Beastmaster.”

In addition, Roberts played the lead role in “Sheena,” and the cult horror film “Tourist Trap,” as well as a series of erotic thrillers in the ’90’s. As a model, Roberts appeared in Playboy and TV commercials for Excedrin, Ultra Brite, Clariol and Cool Ray sunglasses, TMZ reported.

MORE HEADLINES: