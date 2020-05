(CNN) – Taylor Swift’s “Lover Fest” Tour was cancelled due to COVID-19. Fortunately, ‘swifties’ can still get their pop star fix. According to ABC, they will air a concert-special of Swift performing in Paris.

The special, “Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert”, is set to air on May 17th on ABC. It was shot at the L’Olympia Theater last fall.

After the premiere, the concert special will be available on Hulu and Disney+.