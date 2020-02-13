‘The Masked Singer’ live show coming to Chicago and Milwaukee

(WTVO) — FOX’s smash-hit game show is hitting the road!
Right Angle Entertainment announced an all new live show of The Masked Singer on Thursday with two stops near the stateline: June 2nd at the Riverside Theatre in Milwaukee and June 5th at the Rosemont Theatre in Chicago. Both shows are set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Tour presenter Live Nation said The Masked Singer National Tour comes on the heels of last week’s Season Three debut of No. 1 hit show.
Tickets are on sale now and available at the Old National Centre Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.
More from Live Nation on The Masked Singer National Tour:
Presented by Live Nation, The Masked Singer National Tour will bring the No. 1 show on television to the next level on its first-ever North American tour. Audiences can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life on stage, as well as surprise celebrity guests, amazing new performances and a can’t-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages.
For more information including the full tour schedule and ticket information, visit TheMaskedSingerTour.com.
