The Monkees’ Michael Nesmith dead at 78

Musician Mike Nesmith of American rock and pop band The Monkees holds a press conference at the Royal Garden Hotel in London, to publicise the group’s upcoming UK concerts, 29th June 1967. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

(WTVO) — The Monkees’ singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith died Friday at the age of 78.

Rolling Stone reported that his family said he passed away from natural causes.

“With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes,” his family said in a statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”

Nesmith was the writer of songs like “Mary, Mary,” “Circle Sky,” “Listen to the Band,” and “The Girl I Knew Somewhere.”

After the band dissolved in the late sixties he formed the First National Band, which performed country rock.

NASHVILLE, TN – MAY 16: (L-R) Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals interviews Micky Dolenz, Peter Tork, and Michael Nesmith of The Monkees during SiriusXM’s “Town Hall” with The Monkees at SiriusXM Studios on May 16, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for SiriusXM)



In 1980, his mother, Liquid Paper inventor Bette Nesmith Graham, died and left him a fortune, which he used in a series of investments and movie productions, including Repo Man and Timerider: The Adventures of Lyle Swan.

He reunited with The Monkees in 1996 for a new album, and went touring together in 2012, after singer Davy Jones’ death.