The Monkees’ Michael Nesmith dead at 78

(WTVO) — The Monkees’ singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith died Friday at the age of 78.
Rolling Stone reported that his family said he passed away from natural causes.
“With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes,” his family said in a statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”
Nesmith was the writer of songs like “Mary, Mary,” “Circle Sky,” “Listen to the Band,” and “The Girl I Knew Somewhere.”
After the band dissolved in the late sixties he formed the First National Band, which performed country rock.
In 1980, his mother, Liquid Paper inventor Bette Nesmith Graham, died and left him a fortune, which he used in a series of investments and movie productions, including Repo Man and Timerider: The Adventures of Lyle Swan.
He reunited with The Monkees in 1996 for a new album, and went touring together in 2012, after singer Davy Jones’ death.