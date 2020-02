(WTVO) — Wrestler Rocky Johnson, known to younger fans as father of The Rock, passed away Wednesday at 75-years-old.

Wrestling News reports that Rocky got his start in the National Wrestling Alliance in 1964, changing his name from Wayde Douglas Bowles to Rocky Johnson at the start of his career.

Johnson wrestled for the World Wrestling Federation from 1982 to 1985. He was inducted into the WWF Hall of Fame in 2008.