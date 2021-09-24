‘The View’ co-hosts removed from show after testing positive for COVID-19 live on air

FILE – In this April 1, 2013 file photo, TV personality Joy Behar arrives at the “Lucky Guy” Opening Night in New York. A 2016 video clip has surfaced online of “The View” co-host showing an old photo of herself as a “beautiful African woman.” She displayed a photo of herself with curly hair when […]

(WTVO) — “The View” co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Anna Navarro were removed from the show on live TV Friday after they tested positive for COVID-19 moments before Vice President Kamala Harris was set to be interviewed onstage.

#TheView LIVE drama! 😳 Hosts escorted off after Covid tests come back positive. And @JoyVBehar keeps going. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0dsFdt4jzj — Ty DeMartino (@TytheWriter) September 24, 2021

Both hosts are reportedly fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Remaining co-hosts Joy Behar and Sara Haines were left fielding questions from the audience as the crew worked to restructure the show.

WATCH: Joy Behar announces #TheView co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro left the table mid-show after testing positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/1HyRs032RH — Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 24, 2021

Harris later joined remotely for her interview.

Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to COVID —during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Barack Obama is the only president to appear while in office on the show, a popular conduit to women voters, and he did it three times. Harris’ boss, Joe Biden, was the only sitting vice president to be on the show.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.