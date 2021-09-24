‘The View’ co-hosts removed from show after testing positive for COVID-19 live on air

(WTVO) — “The View” co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Anna Navarro were removed from the show on live TV Friday after they tested positive for COVID-19 moments before Vice President Kamala Harris was set to be interviewed onstage.
Both hosts are reportedly fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Remaining co-hosts Joy Behar and Sara Haines were left fielding questions from the audience as the crew worked to restructure the show.
Harris later joined remotely for her interview.
Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to COVID —during the 2020 presidential campaign.
Barack Obama is the only president to appear while in office on the show, a popular conduit to women voters, and he did it three times. Harris’ boss, Joe Biden, was the only sitting vice president to be on the show.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.