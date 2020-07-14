Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews won’t return to Dancing with the Stars

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 22: TV hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Adrews attend ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” Season 23 Finale at The Grove on November 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

(WTVO) — After 28 seasons, Tom Bergeron will not be returning to host ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. Studio representatives also announced that Erin Andrews will also be departing from the show.

On Monday, Bergeron shared the news to his fans on Twitter.

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

The show also released a statement on the changes:

“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show.” Joint statement from ABC and BBC Studios

Bergeron has co-hosted all 28 seasons of the dance competition show since 2005, appearing in nearly 450 episodes over the 15-year span.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

