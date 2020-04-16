‘Tommy Boy,’ ‘First Blood’ actor Brian Dennehy dead at 81

CONNECTICUT (WTVO) — TMZ is reporting that “Tommy Boy” and “First Blood” actor Brian Dennehy has passed away at the age of 81.

In a tweet, his daughter said he died of natural causes, not COVID-19 related.

Dennehy began his career in TV, landing a recurring role in “Dynasty” in 1981 prior to his breakthrough role as Sheriff Teasle in Sylvester Stallone’s first “Rambo” movie, “First Blood.”

Dennehy also starred in “Silverado,” “Cocoon,” and “Romeo + Juliet.”

He gained recognition for his role as Big Tom Callahan in the Chris Farley comedy, “Tommy Boy,” in 1995.

Dennehy won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in 2001 for the TV version of “Death of a Salesman.”

TMZ reports that Dennehy is survived by his wife and 5 children.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

