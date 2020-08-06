‘Trolls’ doll pulled after complaints it promotes child abuse

This image released by DreamWorks Animation shows characters Branch, voiced by Justin Timberlake, right, and Poppy, voiced by Anna Kendrick in a scene from “Trolls World Tour.” Universal Pictures is calling the “Trolls World Tour” digital release a success and suggests it may be the beginning of a sea change in how movies are released. Theater owners strenuously disagree. AMC Theaters, the largest chain in the United States, is signaling an all-out war, saying it will refuse to play Universal movies. (DreamWorks Animation via AP)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Trolls doll is being pulled off store shelves amid complaints it promotes child abuse.

Toymaker Hasbro said Wednesday that it’s in the process of removing the “Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy” from the market and will be offering customers a replacement doll of the popular female character.

The doll had been designed to giggle when placed in a sitting position, but some parents complain the sound activation button is inappropriately placed between the doll’s legs. An online petition suggests the doll is “conditioning our children to think pedophilia is OK.”

